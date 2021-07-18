Should Wages Be Left At The Discretion Of The Employer?

This is no time to talk about the shortcomings or rather, incompetency of the Ministry of Labour.

I glanced through the recent version of Nigeria Labour law —Labour Act 2004, and I can agree it’s a shallow draft that didn’t know of its importance.

If I were to be bias, I would compare the Labour Act 2004 to the “Animal farm” laws that was tweaked to suit the farm leaders —Napoleon and the other pigs.

Without much ado, to avoid Under payment, I’m of the opinion that Employee’s wages (instead being set by capitalist employers) — should be determined by the company’s annual income and the Nigerian Labour body should follow up strictly on its compliance.

It is however left to the Employer’s discretion to raise the wages higher than the set minimum wage.