Side Chick Pallava! How Side Chicks Create Problems For Men

You might have sometimes thought of how a man could be the architect of his misfortune. This here, is one of the most potent ways. Many stories are making the rounds how many lawfully married men, bring dangers and calamities to themselves because of one extra marital affair or another.

It has not been unheard of how a man got his body and soul separate on account of running an external affair with another lady. There have been too many homes scattered in pieces as a result of the man of the house going after women apart from his wife.

There are vast records of issues and problems arising from a man’s infidelity to his wife. Instances abound that point to the fact that keeping side chicks are danger signals and suicidal moves.

How do Side Chicks Bring Problems to a Man and His Home? If an index is to be made about how many men has out themselves in jeopardy and have ruined their lives by keeping side chicks, we would all be amazed. This doesn’t just happen abruptly. There are many gradual processes that come together to make this happen. Some of them have been given below.

1. Side Chicks Distract Men From Their Family Responsibilities

It is virtually impossible for a man to give his full attention and concentration to his family when he is keeping a side chick. Obviously, side chicks require time and company too. Thus to impress them, a man will want to give her more preference by spending much time with her. Also, with a side chick around, the man’s focus will be divided between catering for his family and pleasing his side chick. Definitely there will be lapses and deficiencies as the two things require equal amount of attention.

2. Side Chicks Cause Men To Spend More

When you keep a side chick, more avenues to spend money open up. There will be need for upkeep, gifts, outings and other associated expenses. It gets worse if the man is not buoyant enough as he will have to squeeze out his family’s allotment to satisfy that of the side chick. Also, if you get unlucky to be with a materialistic side chick who might use schemes and even blackmail to extort money from you, then you are doomed.

3. Side Chicks Cause Men To Despise Their Wives

Not long after a husband starts keeping a side chick than he will start looking down on his wife as not being adequate or sophisticated enough. Since most side chicks will come with all the flashy stuff, the man will begin placing high demands and expectations on his wife. Once she does not fit into the class of the side chick or does not dress in similar way, the man will start to despise her.

4. Side Chicks Cause Distrust Among Couples

Since the husband is cheating and having affairs, it will come quite easy to him to suspect his wife of doing same. He will become suspicious of every move made by his wife. In like manner, once the wife notices the shady movements of the husband, distrust and accusations will arise. On the whole, all these will sum up to there be a divide and a vacuum in the home which will subsequently break down the home and sever all mutual feelings. It is quite disturbing that moral values are fast vanishing among all spheres and classes in the present society. Very surprising is the fact that even with the barrage of possible dangers and hazards of having extramarital affairs, husbands are still disrespecting themselves and their households by engaging in this degrading act.

However, no matter how rampant this act is, it remains a detestable and dirty practice. Though, even some women and wives happen to be gradually accepting this as a norm and giving approval, it is a heartbreaking thing to do to anyone. It is evident that this issue of side chicks has brought real turbulence to many homes. Thus, it should be discouraged and condemned in its entirety by all.



Source:

https://flipmemes.com/2021/06/30/side-chick-pallava-how-side-chicks-create-problems-for-men/