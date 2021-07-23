Sierra Leone Abolishes Death Penalty

#Sierra Leone’s Parliament has just repealed the death penalty. The first clause of the piece of legislation which expressly expunges capital punishment has just been unanimously approved by the House. Rest of the bill is being debated.



The Abolition of the Death Penalty Act 2021 passed unanimously in Sierra Leone’s Parliament today and eradicated capital punishment for persons convicted of crimes such as murder, aggravated robbery & treason, removing the threat of execution for those currently on death row.

In a progressive move, instead of replacing the death penalty with a mandatory life sentence, Sierra Leone will move to a system of judicial discretion where Judges are able to consider mitigating circumstances.



Many have hailed this step: including NGOs (AdvocAid, Amnesty International & Death Penalty Project), as well as the UK Foreign Secretary.

Fantastic to see that the Sierra Leonean Parliament has voted to abolish the death penalty. Congratulations to @PresidentBio & the people of Sierra Leone on this important milestone. The UK will continue to support Sierra Leone in the promotion & protection of human rights ����



Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab

Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, has remained a strong advocate for the abrogation of the Death Penalty Act.

There has been no Court-backed execution in the Sierra-Leone since 1998 but Judges continue to impose the mandatory Death sanction for capital crimes. At least 78 persons are on death row, all of whom will have their death sentences rescinded.

The small West African nation becomes the 23rd African Country & 110th in the World to abolish the Death Penalty; joining ECOWAS neighbours: Guinea, Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo & Senegal.

