Singer, Buchi’s Daughter Called To Bar (Photos)

Nigerian Reggae Gospel artist, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his daughter, Olive Atuonwu who has been called to the Nigerian bar, IgbereTV reports.

He shared her photos with the caption;

“Behold… My barrister!

My baby girl becomes a lawyer today! …same little girl who preferred to play alone, away from other children; who fearlessly confronted every dog and goat around the house; whose favourite toy was novels; who danced in my hands in the very first music video; who took charge of the kitchen ministry very early; who sang with me on stage… audacious, fearless and focussed.

Congratulations, Olive!

Sorry, Barrister Olive O. Atuonwu.

Oliviero da Buchi

(MD, Olive’s Shawarma & More.)

Isn’t the Lord gracious and kind? ??”

