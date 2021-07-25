Six Important Reasons You Should Be Humble To God and to man

1) By receiving Jesus Christ into your life (hope), receiving the Holy Ghost (Righteousness) and seeking above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

2) The Lord is near and has respect to the humble and lowly in heart

3) The Lords hears the cry of the humble and He is their help in time of trouble.

4) The Lord honours and giveth grace to the humble.

5) Our God and the Son of God is humble, we also need to be humble.

6) The poor and the humble serving the Lord in truth and in Spirit are to inherit the kingdom of heaven.