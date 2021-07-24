Small Business Idea: How You Can Start A Profitable Yam Frying Business With N20k

One of those profitable small businesses you can start today in Nigeria is food related business because people will always want to eat.

No one hates food and not everyone has time to cook often and that’s why road side frying Business like yam and potatoes can be a good business Idea to start with especially with little capital as small as N20,000.

Here are 5 things you need;

1. A Space in a busy Area: To succeed greatly in this business, you don’t just need anyhow location but a place where people pass through daily in their numbers, usually a popular junction. Junctions where people wait to catch bus or bike, where people stop by to wait for others and where you can find other small businesses around.

2. Good Business Mindset: A lot people will want to ridicule you in this kind of Business like how can a whole graduate like you be frying yam, where is your shame? Are you this worthless? And questions like this. But with a business mindset of where you are going and what you after, you can always ignore them and be focus. You may not have to sell yam all your life. You can always move to other businesses when you get more capital after saving. That’s how big businessmen rise.

3. Strategy: You need to plan out a strategy to make your selling stand a good place people will want to branch to visit. Strategy like best time people often come out, attractive signs or inviting stuff like playing trending songs on music player etc. Just anything to confer more patronage.

4. Needs: If you are starting small, get a free space if possible or a little daily rent cost, and buy only key small utensils you need, you will kickstart this with N20,000. With yam of N3,000 and Vegetable Oil of N2,000 and other materials utilities like gas or charcoal, you can begin. You can even rent stuff you need first like frying pots.

5. Innovation: Innovation is a game changer in anything and that’s why you see many products that have been transformed to make them more good looking and healthy for consumption. You need to look out for things people hate about road side foods like hygienic conditions, cost, and forming of class and how to beat all these.

You can also introduce food on order where you can even take this to people in offices like bankers who are always busy at work.

Believe me. This is possible and doable. You don’t need millions to start so small businesses in Nigeria, all you need is small capital and good attitude.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0Ibx24Oiq4

If you find this content useful, then watch more from this shorr video above that explains better and subscribe to my YouTube Channel called “Buying and Selling in Nigeria” where I discuss small business Ideas in Nigeria and prices of items and places you can get them in Nigeria – to get more update on my business related contents like this.

All Copyright Reserved.

OmoElublog