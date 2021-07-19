‘So Critics Are More Important Than Bandits?’- Apostle Suleman Asks

General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has blasted the Nigeria Federal government for paying more attention to critics instead of fighting banditry in the country, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

” What kind of pple are these?
pple are killed,you act mute
They criticize you,you respond swiftly.
So critics are more important than bandits?
You just talk anyhow cause you have power?
“An arrogant man brags he woke up early not knowing some folks havent slept”
Time will tell..”

