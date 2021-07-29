Soludo’s Fate Uncertain As Court Declares Umeoji APGA Candidate

An Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri has declared Chukwuma Umeoji as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise him as such.

Justice B. C. Iheka made the declaration on Wednesday in the order he issued on the suit filed by Chike Dike against the Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Jude Okeke, as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo, had emerged the candidate of the Victor Oye-led APGA faction loyal to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

But Justice Iheka, in his judgment on the case with Suit Number: HOW/543/2021, declared that, “The plaintiff’s claims are hereby dismissed.”

The judgment, a certified true copy of which our correspondent sighted, partly read, “The third defendant is entitled to consequential orders, and I declare and order as follows: that the third defendant is a valid member of the second defendant and, therefore, based on Article 7(4) of the Constitution, the second defendant is entitled to all the rights and privileges pertaining to such membership.

“That the National Convention of APGA held at Owerri, Imo State, 31st May, 2019, is valid, lawful and in accordance with the orders of the court and the law.

Justice Iheka further ruled that, “the suspension of the former National Chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku, is valid and subsisting, and in compliance with the party constitution.”





https://punchng.com/soludos-fate-uncertain-as-court-declares-umeoji-apga-candidate/