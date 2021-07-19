Solution To FRSC Registration 2021 – (Access Denied Issues)

1. Use Firefox browser

2 open private browser in the Firefox browser

3. Goto www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng and click apply at the top left

4. Fill the form accordingly

5. Enter a new email address and submit.

6. Check your email and copy the information.

7. Go back to www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng

8. Click applicant login and enter the details you received on your email

9. Click on your name and change password. *Make sure you change password*

10. Log out. *make sure you logout*

11. Login again

12. Check your application and click complete application and register accordingly.

You can resize your image at www.resizeimage.net.

This is the trick by *Ema King*