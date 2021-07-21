Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Kechi, Recalls Tragedy With 2007 Photos (Before & After)

Nigerian-American Kechi Okwuchi on Tuesday dug out a January 30, 2007 picture to share her steady transformation after the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash in Nigeria with the public, Igbere TV reports.

The 31-year-old was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

Ms Okwuchi posted on Instagram the 2007 picture alongside one taken on Tuesday, saying she stared at the 2007 picture for a long time when she first stumbled on it months ago.

“Time makes me forget just how extensive my burn injuries were, and how devastating the effects were to my body. I realize this may shock some of you too,” she wrote.

“The pic on the left was taken a good year after the plane crash and by then, intense scar tissue had formed, esp on my face.

“I took the pic on the right a few mins ago and made these before/afters, and I marvel at how far God has brought me. I am the result of the hard work of multiple surgeons He brought into my life, nurses, physiotherapists, and love and care from my family, my mom especially.

“This is what progress looks like, guys. 2 pictures, 14 years apart. I’m grateful that I lived long enough to see it.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CRjLdXMLWYh/?utm_medium=copy_link

Okwuchi, who participated in America’s Got Talent in 2017 and 2019, said she made the post to have the public marvel at God with her.

“I want someone who reads this to see that true progress, genuine growth, and lasting change cannot happen overnight,” she added.