Sound Sultan Buried In USA (Video)

Veteran artiste sound sultan has finally been laid to rest in USA.

Popular Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement Sunday morning by his family.

He was 44.

The family, in a statement, said Sound Sultan died on Sunday of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).

His relative, Kayode Fasasi, who signed the statement, said Sound Sultan passed on after a “hard fought battle” with the ailment.

His brother and musician, Baba Dee, in an Instagram post on Sunday written in Arabic, said: “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

He is survived by a wife, three children and his siblings.

In May, several reports that the talented singer was diagnosed with throat cancer surfaced online.