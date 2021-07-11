Sound Sultan Sang With His Children During Last Father’s Day (Photo, Video)

Connect on Linked in

A video shared online captured how late Nigerian Singer Sound Sultan sang with his children during last Father’s day before his death, IgbereTV reports.

He shared the video on his Instagram handle on June 20, 2021. He captioned the video;

“Happy Fathers day to Me . Nothing makes me happier in Life than loving ur mummy and u guys eternally. #bidemifasasi #zarafasasi #mayowafasasi @faridafasasi”

See the video below.

Olarenwaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan who was diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma died on Sunday 11th July 2021 at the age of 44.