Sound Sultan’s Family Releases Statement On His Death And The Cause

Popular Nigerian singer, Olarenwaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead. Sound Sultan who was diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma died on Sunday at the age of 44. The deceased had been undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.

Sound Sultan (born Olanrewaju Fasasi on November 27, 1976) was a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist. He was regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.

His demise was announced in a statement by his family on Sunday.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound sultan. He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with the tragic loss.”

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas). Lymphomas are the cancer of white blood cells (lymphocytes) and can be divided depending on the type of cells, B-lymphocytes (B-cells) or T-lymphocytes (T-cells), AITL is a T-cell lymphoma.

The lymphatic system functions as part of the immune system and helps to protect the body against infection and disease. It consists of a network of tubular channels (lymph vessels) that drain a thin watery fluid known as lymph from different areas of the body into the bloodstream.



