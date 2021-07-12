Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Post Suggests Singer ‘Knew Death Was Coming’

Veteran musician Sound Sultan has died of throat cancer. According to a statement signed by Dr Kayode Fasasi, he “passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma”. The disease, while rare, can cause fever and autoimmune disorders. Sahara reporters reported in May that Sound Sultan was undergoing Chemotherapy in the United States.

His last post on Instagram — the music video of Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” — may have suggested he knew his days were numbered. Part of the lyrics reads:

Celebrate me, now when I dey alive

Appreciate me, now when I dey alive

No be say when I leave this life

You go dey fake am for my back

