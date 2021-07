Connect on Linked in

South African Man Enjoys Cake While Looting In A Supermarket During Free Zuma Protest (Photos, Video)

A South African man shared a video of himself enjoying a cake while looting a Supermarket during the Free Zuma Protest in the country, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxO0PElQ0V4

https://igberetvnews.com/1395503/south-african-man-enjoys-cake-looting-supermarket-free-zuma-protest-photos-video/