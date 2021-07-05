Southern Governors To Security Operatives: Take Permission From Us Before Operation

Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before carrying out operations in our states — Southern Govs

The Southern Governors’Forum, SGF, on Monday, insisted that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the South must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state just as it insisted the next President of the country should emerge from the South.

Reading the communique after its closed-door meeting, Governor Rotimi of Ondo State, the forum, however, kept mum on the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and the attack on Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho’s house.

