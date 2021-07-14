Southern Kaduna: Herdsmen Kill 100 People In 6 Days, Houses, Valuables Destroyed

Southern Kaduna: Herdsmen kill 100 people in six days, houses, valuables destroyed

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), has lamented that suspected armed Fulani herdsmen have killed not less than 100 Atyap natives in the last six days.

They said about 24 villages were also burnt and hundreds of hectares of farmland bearing growing food crops destroyed.

The spokesman of SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, in a statement said, “For the 6th day running, armed gunmen, identified as Fulani herdsmen by victims, laid siege to several communities in Atyap land, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Southern Kaduna and left no less than 33 people dead in an ongoing genocide and land grabbing in which 108 Southern Kaduna communities have been displaced and taken over by them since 2019.”

He explained that in the latest orgy of bloodshed, the invaders stormed Magamiya village in the night around 11pm and attacked the family compound of the traditional ruler of Atyap Chiefdom, Agwatyap of Atyap Chiefdom, Sir Dominic Yahaya and other households were looted of valuables and foodstuffs into waited Hilux before setting the buildings on fire, while a 70- year old traditional ruler, Mr Toma Tauna was killed.

The statement further explained that the same assailants attacked Matyei village and 156 homes were all burnt, the Catholic Church in Matei and its pastorium were also burnt, the Catchiest, simply known as Catchiest Yau, and an infant, were killed in the attack, while six (6) other persons were killed in the violence that lasted for over an hour.

The statement stated that the armed Fulani herdsmen then went down to Abuyab Community about 500 metres away and burnt down ECWA church, the home of Former ECOMOG Field Commander, Maj. Gen. Shekari Billyok (rtd) and other homes, adding that their attempt to attack Runji Community was repelled by villagers who got reinforcement elsewhere.

According to the statement, as they retreated, they attempted to destroy part of the main bridge linking the communities with Zangon Kataf town and other Atyap Communities.

It said the same armed herdsmen came in Hilux vans and attacked the Atyap of Makarau and Kachechere Communities leaving 10 people confirmed dead, 12 houses burned after looting them, stressing that the ECWA Church and the Anglican Church pastoriums that serves the communities were set ablaze.

It said in a nutshell, “20 Atyap natives were killed by attackers (who all the villagers that saw them) identified as armed herdsmen between afternoon and today’s morning, Tuesday, 13 July, 2021.”

The statement explained that “in the past 6 days, at least 33 Atyap natives of Zangon Kataf Area were massacred, 4 churches and 215 homes burnt by assailants always identified as armed herdsmen in a genocidal campaign that became so intensive since 2016.”

SOKAPU condemned what it described as “this wicked act and the complicit silence and inaction of government from taking steps to bringing the perpetrators and their leaders to justice”.

The statement said the Atyap people have been consistent in accusing the Hausa settlers of Zangon Kataf semi urban town of harbouring killer herdsmen, lamenting that yet no authority has done anything about it.

SOKAPU called for humanitarian assistance for the thousands of displaced Atyap women and children who are still moving away from several villages to various places around Samaru Kataf, Zonkwa and environs.

SOKAPU also called on NEMA and SEMA to provide immediate relieve materials to the displaced persons.

It called on the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, Amnesty Internationals, the United Nations and all relevant international organizations, to mount pressure on the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Governments to stop the genocide in Atyap land and bring the culprits to justice.



