Southern States Have Moral Rights To Demand Presidency – Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani has supported calls by the Southern States for the rotation of power.

Senator Sani who wrote on his Facebook wall on Tuesday said, Southern states have the legitimate and moral rights to demand the presidency.

Recall that the Southern Governors Forum penultimate week, in Lagos took a comprehensive review of developments in the country and adopted some resolutions, one of which was that the presidency should be rotated between the South and the North.

Specifically, the governors demanded that the next president of the country should emerge from the southern region based on equity and fairness.

Reacting on Tuesday, Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani said, “The Southern States have the legitimate and moral rights to demand Presidency; but the threat of secession reportedly attributed to Philip Shuaibu the Deputy Governor of Edo State on the account of the failure of power to rotate, stands condemned.

“Threats and intimidation against the North is counterproductive and corrosive.

“Some Northern Governors, groups and respected individuals have expressed the same opinion on the need to rotate power, threatening secession can only alienate them and push them to have second thoughts.

Consultations and building bridges across the Niger is the way to go and not a threat to break the country, especially coming from a revered personality occupying such an important political position in the country.” He said.



Source:https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/13/southern-states-have-moral-rights-to-demand-presidency-senator-sani/