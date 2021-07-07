Spanish Ambassador, Marcelino Ansorena Visits Senator Orji Kalu (Photos)

The Aso Villa residence of the former Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday played host to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena who embarked on a cordial visit to Kalu’s home.

Arriving Senator’s residence at about 7:16pm, Spanish Ambassador was warmly received by Senator Kalu alongside the Spanish Deputy Head of Mission, Juan Torres Reus.

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries, Marcelino expressed his gratitude for Nigeria’s hospitality since his four years in office, he said that during the course of his duties he made many friends across the nation’s ethnic groups particularly the Igbos of the Southeast.

The duo engaged in discussions centred within the COVID-19 Pandemic, Spain’s humanitarian projects in the North East, trade Volume, strengthening economic and political ties.

Asides from the influx of Spanish investors into our country, the Spanish envoy mentioned the Spanish Government’s efforts at combating human trafficking, prostitution and the forensic training of our nation’s security agencies.

Marcelino and his staff was also treated to a light dinner reception by Kalu.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/spanish-ambassador-visits-senator-orji-kalu-photos/