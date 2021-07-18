Sujimoto Boss, Ogundele Emerges Vanguard Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020

…receives award alongside Sanwo-Olu, El Rufai, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Otedola, others

Luxury Real Estate entrepreneur and billionaire businessman, Sijibomi Ogundele who is Managing Director of Sujimoto Construction Limited yesterday received the Vanguard Young Entrepreneur of the year 2020, an award that is reserved for young business leaders who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of business and career.

Ogundele who was selected through a very rigorous vetting process by the Vanguard Newspaper editorial board was presented with the award yesterday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos in a grand ceremony. He received the award alongside governors of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu;, Kaduna, Nasir El Rufai; Abia, Victor Ikpeazu and Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu who received awards in different categories.

Leading businessmen, Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola of Forte Oil, and several others were among the recipients of the Vanguard award.

Reacting to the award, Ogundele said “to Uncle Sam, and the editorial team at the Vanguard Newspaper, I thank you for this award. It is exactly 40 years ago that I was born in the busy Oke-Arin market, Lagos Island. I grew up in Agege, which was where my story all started

“For over the past 20 to 30 years, I have been inspired by the journey of the MKOs, Dangotes, and Abdulsamad Rabiu, confronting all challenges with determination, and responding to every ‘What if’ with WHY NOT!

“It is now 40 Years later, I am here, achieving what some themed impossible, standing on the shoulders of my mentors and here being recognized by the Vanguard, the epitome of true journalism in our nation, Nigeria, and indeed Africa.

“I want all present here to know that I will never take this award for granted, and most importantly, we promise you that we shall never sleep on our past achievements, but we shall use this award as a mantle, that will propel us to achieve beyond all human expectations.

“One of the toughest times of our company was when we started Sujimoto, 6 years ago. I had spoken to ALL the Bank MDs, and over 2000 investors – 99% of them told us NO, but that never stopped us from rigorously pursuing our dreams!

“Yes, we had no rich uncle or powerful aunty, but we had D.I.E – Diligence, Integrity, and Excellence. Some even said we couldn’t build a simple kitchen, but today, we are not only building kitchens, but we are building towers!

“We are building the magnificent Lucrezia which is a 14 storey tallest resident building in Banana Island. Also, the Leonardo – the tallest and most sophisticated building in sub-Sahara Africa; Queen Amina, and a 30 storey building that will eradicate every sense of mediocrity in the Abuja Real Estate market. And, at every opportunity, we are challenging ourselves by making sure that every new project does not only beat the competition but also beat our past.

“Today, I dedicate this award to all the achievers and dreamers; the Josephs, those who do not only dream but persevere to become prime Ministers of their generation

“To Uncle Sam Amuka and all the Members of the Vanguard Editorial Board, I thank you for recognizing our committed efforts and for this Award. Ladies and gentlemen, if nobody gives you a chair on the table of opportunity, please create your own chair”.

