Yoruba Nation promoter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Punch, a Nigerian newspaper reported in it breaking need section that Igboho was arrested on Monday night in the neighbouring country.

GISTMASTER gathered Sunday Igboho was on his way to Germany, where he is known to have residence permit. The Oyo state born agitator is at the forefront of a separate nation for Yoruba people of south west, Nigeria.