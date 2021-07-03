‘Sunday Igboho Is A Hero’ – Reno Omokri Says As Yoruba Nation Rally Holds In Lagos

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed satisfaction at the Yoruba national rally currently taking place in Lagos State.

Amid heavy security at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos, where the protest was scheduled to commence, the Yoruba nation protesters defiled the operatives, storming the area for the mega rally as earlier planned.

Reacting, Reno in a post on his official Facebook page, said he was impressed with the rally which is holding despite intimidation from the security agencies.

Imagine a government that says that bandits and killer herdsmen can be tolerated even though they kill Nigerians, as long as they believe in one Nigeria, but Sunday Igboho cannot be tolerated because he does not believe in Nigeria even though he doesn’t kill Nigerians.

Indeed, I am impressed that Igboho’s rally still held, despite desperate attempts by the Buhari junta to stop it. Sunday Igboho is a hero. He has done no wrong by protecting his people from killer herdsmen because Article 51 of the United Nations charter gives him that right.

He and his supporters also have a right of freedom of association, and I commend them for utilising that right in the face of obvious attempts to intimidate them.

