Sunday Igboho: 'Juju Has Failed In Igboland & Yorubaland' – Joe Igbokwe Mocks (Pix)

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has mocked Oduduwa agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho over his arrest.

Igbokwe said Igboho’s arrest was an indication that “Juju” does not work.

Sharing a photograph of Igboho wearing charms on his Facebook wall, the politician said, “Juju” failed in the Southeast and has also failed in the Southwest.

The aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State wrote:

Juju no de work again ooo. It failed in Igbo land and it failed too in Yoruba land.

