Sunday Igboho Not Yet Released – Aide

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has not been released by the authorities of Benin Republic, his media aide Olayomi Koiki has informed DAILY INDEPENDENT.

There were reports on social media that Igboho who was arrested in Cotonou on Monday night alongside his wife Ropo Adeyemo has been released and is on his way to Germany.

When contacted by our correspondent, Koiki said the report is untrue as nothing of such happened.

“Please disregard the report. There is nothing as such ” he said.



