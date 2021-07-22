Sunday Igboho’s Supporters Storm The Court In Cotonou (Photos)

Some supporters of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, on Thursday, stormed the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, where the activist is expected to be arraigned.

DAILY POST had reported that the Yoruba nation freedom fighter was scheduled to be arraigned today (Thursday).

Recall that Ighoho was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while making moves to fly to Germany.

His arrest came a few weeks after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Security Services, DSS.

Although the Federal Government has been silent on Igboho’s arrest, there are reports of intense efforts to extradite him.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/22/sunday-igbohos-supporters-storm-cotonou-photos/