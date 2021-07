The Super Falcons defeated Slovenian side NK Olimpija 1-0 yesterday courtesy of a typical Desire Oparanozie free kick. The Randy Waldrum coached side are camping in Austria ahead of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Football Tournament in Lagos and the Nations Cup qualifying matches against Ghana.

Here’s a clip of the goal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBNLTTfwkDU