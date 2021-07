Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the Governor of Ondo state has won against Eyitayo Jegede at the Supreme court. Jegede (SAN), the PDP candidate in the last guber election took the matter to court so that Akeredolu position as Governor of the sunshine state can be declared null and void. The election victory of Aketi had earlier been by sanctioned by both the high court and the court of appeal.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is popularly known as Akete