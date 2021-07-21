Supreme Court Fixes July 28 To Hear Ondo Guber Appeal

AKURE – All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) counterpart, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede would on July 28, 2021 meet at the Supreme Court for hearing of the call for sack of Akeredolu as winner of the election.

Jegede approached the electoral petitions tribunal praying that the declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and declare him winner on grounds that the emergence of the APC candidate breached the nation’s constitution.

On June 16, 2020, the Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua-led Court of Appeal sitting in Akure had dismissed the PDP’s candidate’s petition, upholding the result of the election that declared Akeredolu winner.

Consequently, all the parties involved in the case-Akeredolu, INEC and Jegede -approached the apex court with their appeals.

As the initiator of the case, Jegede filed one grounds of appeal against the appellate court’sverdict before the Supreme Court, Akeredolu and INEC filed three grounds of appeal apiece.

Jegede through his counsel, Onyekachi Ikpeasu, only approached the apex court to determine whether it was a matter of necessity to join the Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, in the petition challenging Akeredolu’s candidature in spite of immunity provided for governors in Section 308 of the 1999 constitution which the appellate court hinged the diamisal of Jegede’s petition.

In his appeal, Akeredolu prayed the apex court to uphold his claim that Jegede filed his petition out of 14 days stipulated by the constitution and ought to have been declared statue bar by the lower courts.

Akeredolu maintained the tribunal and the appellate court erred in law by not declaring as post-election matter Jegede’s petition on the issue of improper sponsorship of his candidature.

INEC had, through its attorney, Mr Uwensuyi Edosomwan, approached the apex court praying that the verdict of the Court of Appeal be set aside as it erred in law to assume jurisdiction in a matter, which it claimed was a pre-election.

According to the appeal, INEC stated that the appellate court erred in law when it held on page 34 of the judgment that “it is the consideration of this issue, encompassing all the grounds of objection listed, that culminated to the conclusion arrived at that the Tribunal lacks jurisdictition.”

