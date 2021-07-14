Supreme Court Stops FG From Ceding 17 Oil Wells To Imo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding 17 oil wells to Imo State.

The oil wells are located in Akri and Mgbede communities where their boundaries are being disputed by the Rivers and Imo State governments.

The order of injunction was granted to stop a purported implementation of the ceding of the oil wells to Imo State pending the determination of a suit brought before the apex court by the Rivers State government.

