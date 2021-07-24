Sure Home Marriage Seminar On Zoom: A Focus On Money

Regardless of the level or phase of your marriage money matter is a serious matter. Therefore, the more a couple understands the making and management of money in relation to their marital wellbeing the better for them.
Join Mr & Mrs Osewa and the entire team of SURE HOME MARRIAGE in a ZOOM Marriage Seminar as they will be teaching on *COMMUNICATION AND MARITAL WELLBEING: a focus on money matters.*
Meeting Details
�Date: Sunday July 25th, 2021
�Time: 6:30pm (WAT)
�Link: /SUREHOME14
�Meeting ID: 810 1032 2106
�Passcode: SUREHOME14
Plan to attend, and also invite a family.