Sure Home Marriage Seminar On Zoom: A Focus On Money

Regardless of the level or phase of your marriage money matter is a serious matter. Therefore, the more a couple understands the making and management of money in relation to their marital wellbeing the better for them.

Join Mr & Mrs Osewa and the entire team of SURE HOME MARRIAGE in a ZOOM Marriage Seminar as they will be teaching on *COMMUNICATION AND MARITAL WELLBEING: a focus on money matters.*

Meeting Details

�Date: Sunday July 25th, 2021

�Time: 6:30pm (WAT)

�Link: /SUREHOME14

�Meeting ID: 810 1032 2106

�Passcode: SUREHOME14

Plan to attend, and also invite a family.