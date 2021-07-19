Suspected Cultists Kill MOSIEND Leader ‘Big J’ In Bayelsa (Graphic Photos)

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Sunday killed the Chairman of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, identified simply as Big J, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victim, also known as Don Cici, was attacked and shot at close range by the assailants around Osuale Market.

He was said to be a member of the Ijaw Youth Council and quit the group over issues bordering on the conduct of the last national executive election.

The Publicity Secretary of MOSIEND, Tonye Isaac, confirmed the murder of the youth leader.

The Chairman, Southern Ijaw Forum of MOSIEND, Matthew Ebikibuna, also condemned the murder, describing it as barbaric.

However, a spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, said the police had yet to receive any report on the killing.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/suspected-cultists-gun-down-bayelsa-group-youth-leader/%3famp

