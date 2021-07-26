Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Enugu Community, Many People Injured

Many natives in critical condition as herdsmen attack Enugu community

An unspecified number of indigenes of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State were in the early hours of Monday attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

DAILY POST learnt that the victims were on their way to the market when they were waylaid at Opanda, in Uzo-Uwani, leaving many of them in terrible condition.

There are unconfirmed reports that some of the victims died.

DAILY POST also obtained graphic images of some of the victims with deadly machete cuts.

A source hinted that the victims were rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, from where they were referred to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

An enquiry sent by DAILY POST to the spokesman of the Enugu Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to be responded to as of the time of filing this report.

Few years back, Nimbo, in the same council area, suffered a similar attack, which left many dead.



