Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 200 Level BSU Student, 3 Others In Benue (Photos)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed a 200 level student of the Benue State University, Makurdi, Japhet Toryila and three other persons, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that the Public Administration student was killed by the assailants in his farm at Tom-ayin in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state, on Sunday afternoon, July 18.

It was further learnt that Japhet concluded his first semester exams last week and proceeded home to farm. A family source said that the deceased was an orphan who farm to pay his school fees.

His friend, Bola Dabo wrote on Facebook;

“I have cried and I can’t cry anymore. My room mate, my brother and friend a public administration student of benue state university. I and Japhet Toryila were together yesterday and today Japhet is no more, he was killed by Fulani gunmen this afternoon kiaaa I will forever miss you bro. may your soul rest in peace.”

https://www.facebook.com/100006960912994/posts/2965337220374946/?app=fbl