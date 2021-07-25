Suspected Kidnappers Kill Retired Navy Captain & His Aide In Plateau (Pictures)

Tension persisted in Fobur community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday, following the killing of a retired military officer and a young man said to be living with him by kidnappers on Thursday.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that the officer had gone to the community for the Sallah festivities but was shot dead and his corpse dumped at a nearby bush by the kidnappers after they abducted him from his house with his aide.

It was further learnt that two of the suspected kidnappers were caught and set ablaze by irate youths, leading to tension in the community.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident of the community confirmed the incident, saying, “When those who abducted the military officer shot at him, some of the community members came out, trailed the gunmen and discovered that they were Fulani.

“They caught two of them and set them ablaze. So, the Fulani from the neighbouring Barkin Ladi LGA mobilised to the community, demanding justice and that is what has caused the tension.”

It was gathered that the timely arrival of the security operatives prevented the situation from escalating.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the killing of the four persons.

Ogaba said, “On 22/07/2021, the command received a report that some suspected kidnappers went into the residence of a retired military officer at Sabon Garin Fobur in Jos East LGA and kidnapped him. Unfortunately, the retired officer and one other person were killed by the hoodlums as it appeared a scuffle ensued between them.

“Meanwhile, on receipt of the report, police operatives, the Special Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters were drafted to the area for possible arrest of the suspects.

“In the course of the search, the police were informed that some locals apprehended three suspects; they quickly rushed to the scene where they met the natives in their numbers. All efforts made by the police to rescue the three suspects were futile.

“The police were only able to rescue one of the three suspects as the police operatives were attacked, and their vehicle was damaged. By the time further reinforcement arrived at the scene, the other two suspects were found to have been lynched by the locals. A discreet investigation is currently ongoing.”



