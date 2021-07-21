Suspected Kidnapping Syndicate Arrested In Imo (Photo)

The Imo State Police Command has smashed a notorious kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorizing the state lately.

According to the state police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, on July 3, a Nigerian lady, Cornelia Oluebube of Amakohia in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and taken to an unknown destination. The Imo state command’s tactical teams, on receipt of the report, swung into action.

”After gathering technical intelligence which led them to Delta State where the following suspects were arrested viz; Terry’s Mez “M” age 31 years of Aguleri in Anambra State, Willine Ebefal “M”age 21 years of Ogbokuno in Burutu LGA of Delta State, Obasanjo Kimakia ” M” age 20 years of Tamime in Burutu LGA of Delta State.

On interrogation the three suspects volunteered useful information that took the ever active Imo Command’s Tactical teams to Delta State on 19/7/2021 at about 1130 hours , for the rescue of the kidnapped victim.

After diligent gathering of intelligence and planning, stormed the hideout of the Kidnappers Den in Tebegbe Water Side in Delta State, and arrested Augustine Irishaye “M” age 21 years , Jenifer Awolowo ” F” age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa age 17 years all of Tibegbe in Burutu LGA of Delta State”Abattam’s statement read:

Abattam said the victim, Cornelia Oluebube who was kidnapped in Owerri was rescued unhurt. He said while the Tactical teams were escorting the suspects out of their hideout, one Terry Mez took to his heels and was shot on the leg to prevent him from escaping from lawful custody. He said on arrival back to the command, the escaping suspect was taken to The Nigeria Police Hospital Amakohia, Owerri Imo State while, the victim was formally reunited with her parents by the Commissioner of Police.

