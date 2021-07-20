Suspected Robbers Escape Lynching In Imo After Looting Popular Market (Pix)

No fewer than three suspected arm robbers in the early hours of Tuesday escaped jungle justice by an angry mob after allegedly looting Onuimo market Obowo, Imo State.

A source who spoke with ABN TV on the condition of anonymity said the suspects numbering about six had invaded the market at midnight of Monday where they looted bags of rice, electronic appliances including LED television, and other valuables.

Luck however ran out of them when they attempted boarding vehicles to Aba, their destination, and were intercepted by men of vigilante service at Umuokpara.

They allegedly packaged the looted items into a Ghana-must-go bag to disguise its content.

When interrogated, they confessed to have thrown their arms into the forest following a hot pursuit by the vigilante officers.

About three suspects were said to have escaped.

ABN TV reports that they have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/suspected-robbers-escape-lynching-after-looting-popular-market-in-imo-photos/