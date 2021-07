Popular Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie were seen having a nice time together in a video shared online, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOYMt4G1wgQ

https://igberetvnews.com/1396818/sweet-couple-2face-idibia-wife-annie-share-happy-moment-video/