TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Indefinitely Over ‘Oko Iyabo’ Movie

The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association has suspended Yomi Fabiyi over his recently released movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The association made this known on Friday in a statement titled, ‘TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts & unethical practices.’

The statement read in part, “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his Co-Director, Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

“Although Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue but his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film.”

TAMPAN pointed out that except “the work of art is a ‘Cinema Verite’, no one is allowed to use real name(s) of other person(s) in a feature film. Therefore, it is professional misconduct to use real name(s), stories and factual events of person(s) without their consent not to talk of a plot that is denigrating to that person.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already In court.

“His misconducts and unethical practices have impacted negatively on the image and reputation of our association. His Co-Director Mr. Dele Matti having shown remorse and admitted his guilt is hereby suspended for 3months.”

The statement further stated that everyone “who acted in the film has been summoned to appear before the Ethic, Conflict & Resolution Committee on the 24. July 2021.”

Fabiyi’s movie depicted a real-life case involving a fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, fondly known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The minor in the case is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, and actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had spoken in support of the minor.

However, Yomi Fabiyi took sides with Baba Ijesha during the case and released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesha was released on bail.



