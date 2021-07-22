Taraba Emir Gives Herdsmen 30-Day Ultimatum To Vacate Forests! (Video)

Taraba Emir gives Herders 30-Day Ultimatum To Vacate Forests (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utR5nurnH88

The Emir of Muri Empire in Taraba State, Abbas Tafida, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to herders terrorising residents of the state to vacate forests within the state or be forced to do so. The Emir gave the ultimatum on Tuesday after Eid prayers.

This follows a rising spate of kidnappings, killings, and attacks in the state by criminals suspected to be herders. He claimed that Fulani herders are responsible for perpetrating crimes in the state and should therefore vacate forests in the state within 30 days or be forced out.

The Emir, who spoke in the Hausa language, urged the leadership of Fulani herdsmen to fish out the bad eggs among them.

“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap residents, even up to the extent of raping our women?

“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state has been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests. We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue,” the Emir said.

Taraba, located in the Northeast, is faced with heinous crimes ranging from kidnapping to bandit attacks.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/guardian.ng/news/taraba-emir-gives-herders-30-day-ultimatum-to-vacate-forests/amp