TB Joshua’s Death & Burial: Is Your Name In The Book Of Life?

TB Joshua died and was highly honoured by the world and Christians at large. SCOAN held a week long programme to mark his death.

He was eulogized by the high and mighty to the extent even Israelites had delegates attending his burial.

I promised myself not to say anything about him again either good or bad , but something was stirred up in my spirit last night as I had communion with the Holy Spirit and this led me to open this thread.

I read threads how a lot of people( prophets inclusive both false and real eulogized him and it got me thinking so much ).

After I went through his burial pictures last night , I went into deep thoughts. I was thinking and praying in the Spirit non stop , when the Holy Spirit started ministering to me and we had a lovely communion and I want to share some of the things I got from that.

You might not like the things I say here, but your opinion on this wouldn’t really matter cos God gave me a scripture as my motto when He called me ( Let God be true and every man a liar) . This has been my guiding scripture all my years as a Christian.