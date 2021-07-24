Teams SA & Liberia Named Forbes’ Most Stylish Kits At Tokyo Olympics (Pictures)

Olympics 2021: The Most Stylish Uniforms From The Tokyo Games

Stephan Rabimov is a contributor who writes about emerging markets, fashion, arts, and culture. This is his contribution to the influential global business magazine, Forbes. He highlights 8 most stylish kits that will be won by the athletes at this year’s Olympic games in Tokyo. South Africa and Liberia are the only African countries on the list.

” I have been covering Olympic fashion since 2016 (remember Rio and its Zika virus concerns?) as part of the fashion diplomacy discourse and practices. For the teams on-site, it is a unique opportunity to rally national pride at a time when many countries are struggling with post-pandemic morale. Here are top eight noteworthy Olympic uniform design” – Stephan Rabimov

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephanrabimov/2021/07/20/olympics-2021-the-most-stylish-uniforms-from-the-tokyo-games/?sh=25c808431fe3