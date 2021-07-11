Tears, Jubilation After Copa America 2021 Final Match – (Pics)

A strike from Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute made the difference in the 2021 Copa America final match between Argentina and Brazil as the La Albiceleste claimed their major title since 1993.

The skies were electrifying at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro as Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 on Sunday morning.

The victory fills one of the biggest gaps in the decorated career of Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi, but brought tears to his Brazilian rival, Neymar.

See moments of tear, embrace and jubilation from earlier this morning

https://punchng.com/pictorial-copa-america-2021-final-match/