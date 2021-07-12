The $70 Million Oshodi Bus Interchange (Photos, Video)

Oshodi Transport interchange is the Biggest Bus terminal in Nigeria and West Africa. It is also one of its kind in Nigeria.

It is a world-class bus terminal in Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria. It is a multi three-story facility featuring three separate terminals linked by the skywalk bridge. It is one of the newest infrastructural development in Lagos to boost the transportation sector.

It may well be the most ambitious project ever embarked upon by the Lagos State Government.

The project gulped about $70 million.

