The Business You Regret Starting Because It Ended Up In Huge Loss?

Good Morning Nairalanders…………..

At times in Life, one need to reflect on some things that has happened. The ability for you to move on is what matters most.

This Brings us to the topic of Discussion,.

Which Business Did you regret starting because it ended up in a huge loss.

let me start,

I Purchased a Pup Caucasian Male and Female sometimes 2019, (N300,000). I had the intention of breeding them for reproduction., No matter how hard the male Cauc KNACK the female, she wont just take in., i took the female Cauc to another dog for KNACKING, still she did’nt take in., las las ehn, na inside pepper soup she ended.

The male Cauc is still here Gallant and serving as security.

Lets hear from you Guys, which business did you regret starting because it didn’t yield much profit as anticipated.