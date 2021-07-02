‘The Deplorable State Of Calabar Itu Road! How I Spent 7 Hours There’ (Pics)

It’s Rainy Season Again and the ordinary Citizens of Nigeria in the AkwaCross Region are Up for immense suffering again

I Spent 7 hours yesterday on that Road and Another 8hrs today. Leaving me to ask if our Governor can’t do an intervention Job on this Road to Alleviate the plight Motorist and Commuters….We know the Road is a Federal Road but must your citizens suffer because of Politics??

They are building an oil and gas Park around that bad spot,alot of construction machinery are in the vicinity, Now can’t they have human sympathy and bring out a payloader to come help clear traffic…..

Please lala Kindly help get this to front page so our Ogas at the Top can Torchlight this….

#PrayforUs