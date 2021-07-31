The FBI Had Already Been Investigating Abba Kyari Since Last Year – PSC

Speaking to Punch on Friday, the Commissioner in charge of Media on the board of the Police Service Commission, Mr Austin Braimoh, revealed that an unsealed 69-page court document showed that Abba kyari had for some months now, been under investigation by the FBI for his alleged link to Hushpuppi, who had pleaded guilty to fraud

Braimoh stated however that the ongoing commission’s findings would determine Kyari’s future in Nigeria’s police force.
