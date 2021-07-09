The Foundation Of Islam Revolves Around These Three Ahadith

Following what transpired this week with some Yoruba “Nason” ( ) agitators and how DSS invaded the house of their leaders, Ustadh Sanusi Lafiagi (May Allah reward him) wrote a nice article on what Muslims among this agitator (and all Muslims in general) must know about their Islam.

According to Imāms Ahmad and Ash-Shāfi’ī, the foundation of Islām revolves around three Ahādīth:

1. “Actions are judged by the intentions…” إنما الأعمال بالنيّات

2. “Whoever introduces into this affairs of ours, what is not a part of it will have it rejected” مَن عمِل عملاً ليس عليه أمرنا فهو ردّ

3. “What is permissible is clear and what is impermissible is clear…” إنّ الحلال بيّن وإنّ الحرام بيّن

The first Hadīth emphasises the centrality and significance of intention to the validity and acceptance of deeds. In other words, it teaches ikhlās (purification of intention). The second establishes the importance of المُتابعة “compliance, consonance, conformity” of one’s actions to the dictates of the Sharī’ah. That is, intention alone does not suffice to validate an action or make it acceptable, unless such action conforms to the express teachings of the Sharī’ah as contained in the Qur’ān and Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ.

This is where the people of Bid’ah are greatly mistaken. They emphasise on the first Hadīth, while watering down the second. As for the third Hadīth, it establishes the clear injunctions of the Sharī’ah. Halāl and Harām are not matters of conjectures or ambiguity. They have been well spelt out by the Lawgiver- Allāh.

Sometimes, people with zilch or very little knowledge of the Sharī’ah beyond what they read on the internet or pamphlets tend to make terrible submissions on the fundamentals of the Dīn, by overstretching the first Hadīth. For instance, a man who’s in seclusion with a woman who he can legally marry as far as the Sharī’ah is concerned may argue that it’s his intention that we should consider and not his action, since he has no such intention of committing Zinā with her.

A married woman who’s in constant phone contact with another man other than her husband and without his knowledge, let alone permission may equally claim that intention is what matters. This is a WRONG and DANGEROUS application of that Hadīth. The Prophet ﷺ had clearly condemned and prohibited two strange persons of opposite sex from being in seclusion with each other, whether or not Zinā is intended!

On the issue of Shirk, there’s no ambiguity at all in the Sharī’ah. Shirk is the greatest and worst form of major sins. It’s a clear Harām deed. Sadly, some people have very limited knowledge of what constitutes Shirk. To them, so long as one is not bowing to idols, he’s not committing Shirk. Such people are likely not to know that believing in horoscope and the likes are very clear Shirk. Subhānallāh!

“Associating partners with Allāh in worship” goes beyond bowing to idols. It’s a complex concept that permeates every aspect of our faith and action. To believe that other than Allāh can create, provide and protect from harm is SHIRK. To invoke other than Allāh is SHIRK. The least form of Shirk is Riyā’ (showing off). The Prophet ﷺ called it الشرك الأصغر (the minor Shirk). Who would imagine that showing off one’s beautiful recitation and memorization of the Qur’ān could amount to Shirk?!!! Who would imagine that ostentation with one’s wealth or knowledge, et cetera is Shirk?!! The Prophet ﷺ said:

إن أخوف ما أخاف عليكم الشرك الأصغر، قالوا: وما الشرك الأصغر يا رسول الله؟ قال: الرياء

“What I fear for you most is the minor Shirk. They (the Sahābah) said, and what is the minor Shirk o Messenger of Allāh? He said, “showing off”.

Al-Imām Ahmad and At-Tirmidhī narrated through Abū’l-Layth al-Wāqidī that the Prophet ﷺ and his companions while returning from Hunayn passed by a particular tree known as “dhāt anwāt” on which the idolators hang their swords for good luck and victory in battle. Some of the Companions of the Prophet ﷺ suggested to him to replicate such for them, but the Prophet ﷺ condemned it, and compared their request to that of SHIRK made by the Children of Israel to Mūsā after crossing the red sea! (See Q.7:138-140)

If the Prophet ﷺ could condemn and compare the request to hang swords to a tree meant to bring good luck to Shirk, then, it’s clear that those who do not see wearing of talisman and charm vests as Shirk have no knowledge of Shirk. The problem with such vests is not just about what’s inscribed on it (lest anyone claims that they contain Qur’ān verses), but the fact that preparing and hanging/wearing them amounts to SHIRK!

Abū Dāwud and At-Tirmidhī narrated from Ibn Mas’ūd رضي الله عنه that the Prophet ﷺ said:

إِنَّ الرُّقَى، وَالتَّمَائِمَ، وَالتِّوَلَةَ شِرْكٌ.

“Spells (ruqyah), amulets and love-charms are shirk.”

Imām Ahmad narrated on the authority of ‘Uqbah bn Āmir that once, ten men came to the Prophet ﷺ to pledge allegiance to him. He accepted that of nine and rejected the tenth man. So they said, “O Messenger of Allāh, you accepted the pledge of allegiance of nine but not of this one.” He said, “He is wearing an amulet.” The man put his hand (in his shirt) and took it off, then he (the Prophet ﷺ accepted his pledge. He said, ‘Whoever wears an amulet has committed shirk.”

Some people may want to hide under the disagreement among the Salaf on wearing amulets on which ONLY verses of the Qur’ān have been written to advance their argument. I say, this is a false premise. Majority of the ‘Ulamā’ from the early centuries down to the contemporary time have established the generality of application of the ahādīth condemning wearing amulets, irrespective of their content. Moreso, this is where the third Hadīth earlier quoted comes in, “whoever do away with ambiguous matters has protected his religion and dignity, and whoever falls into the ambiguous matters, falls into Harām”!

By their logic, a bulletproof vest isn’t different from an amulet, just as a pregnancy scan isn’t different from Ifa divination or a ruqyah (with Qur’ān) and ofo/ayajo/ogede. So why would the former be permitted and not the latter?

I say, an intensive course in Tawhīd and ‘Aqīdah is seriously needed. The Islamic Online University of Dr Abū Ameenah Bilal Philips حفظه الله or interaction with Shaykh Āssim Al-Hakīm is highly recommended.