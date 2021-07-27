The Girl Who Set Ebeano Supermarket Ablaze Watched The Fire With Her Mum (Pix, Video)

9-Year-Old Girl Who Set Fire In Ebeano Supermarket, Watched With Her Mum As The Fire Went On (Photo, Video)

A CCTV footage that has been released online shows the 9-year old girl who started a fire in Ebeano supermarket Abuja standing outside the building with her mother as the fire ravaged the supermarket, IgbereTV reports.

The fire incident happened on Saturday, July 17, destroying goods worth over N5 billion in the supermarket located at Lokogoma, Abuja.

During interrogation, the girl said she came to the supermarket with her mum.

Watch the footage below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2M3ad_sexiw

Below is the video of how the little girl put the fire and her interrogation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lseqERDUZFQ

https://igberetvnews.com/1396524/9-year-old-girl-set-fire-ebeano-supermarket-watched-mum-fire-went-photo-video/