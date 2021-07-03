The Moment Police Dispersed Yoruba Nation Protesters At Ojota Rally (Video)

The Nigerian Police have unleashed water canon on over 70 protesters who stormed the spellbound of Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lagos.

Tribune Online sighted some white commercial buses conveying passengers adorned with charms, chanting “Let us go there. We are here for them.”

This was even as some traditional worshippers in their white attire marched to the protest ground in solidarity for the agitation of a Yoruba Nation.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/drama-as-police-unleash-water-cannon-on-protesters-charmed-men-sighted-in-commercial-buses-traditional-worshippers-show-solidarity-in-lagos/amp/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFd921sZ-qU