The Politics Enabling Banditry In Nigeria – (Plomo)

Many people don’t know this, but insecurity has been ravaging Zamfara for almost a decade now.

Most analysts wrongly claim its all because of Gold fields Though it’s a contributing element, it actually constitute a small portion of the multi-varied factors responsible for it. Farmers-Herdsmen clash is as old as Cain & Abel, but they have their dispute resolution techniques which have worked since beginning of the Human Race.

However, Injustice, abuse of power by constituted authority, decay of Local institution, neglect of rural communities, & proliferation of arms into sub-Saharan Africa after the Fall of Gaddafi all contributed in aggravating the conflicts. The foremost major attack was in 2014 in Yar Galadima ward of Dansadau Emirate. Almost 200 people were brutally slaughtered.

Abdulaziz Yari upon arrival at the scene of the carnage and seeing about 30-40 dead bodies made the statement “Iyakar su kenan” is this all of them?? https://dailynigerian.com/yar-galadima-inside-zamfara-town-where-bandits-killed-over-200-people/ || https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2014/4/6/dozens-killed-in-nigeria-land-dispute

Yari’s Govt. consciously and deliberately refused to stop the crisis before it spiraled out of control.

State forces watched on as The notorious Bandit Buharin Daji acted with impunity. Upon hearing FG forces were given orders to tackle him, he opted for a plea deal with Yari, he granted him audience with promise that he would provide security to farmers and fight off other Bandits and in return he got Amnesty with a political appointment as SA on security matters, which he agreed to. Buharin Daji’s boys rustled cattle belonging to his Lieutenant – “Dogo Gide” In-laws. Dogo Gide demanded cattle be released to him which Buharin Daji refused.

In their camp as Buharin Daji took off his amulets & talisman, Dogo Gide took him out and brought the body to the Govt house.

The then Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala received the corpses & Dogo Gide was given the plea deal. This was around 16/17

Since then Dogo Gide never launches any attacks in Zamfara state. He moved his activities to Birnin Gwari, katsina, Niger Tagina axis and KD-Abj Way. This marked beginning of Kidnapping & banditry in the above named areas

Any major attack along this axis till date, is highly likely to have been coordinated by Dogo Gide. Last year, in his farm in Dansadau, he harvested over 2000 bags of Produce. This year he threatened no farmer will farm, until they cultivated his first. https://dailytrust.com/zamfara-farmers-must-work-on-our-farms-before-theirs-bandits-leaders

When Bello Matawalle came into power in 2019, he constituted a committee led by former IG of Police, MD Abubakar. The committee received over 50,000 submissions, testimonies & petitions from every stakeholder. Politicians, Emirs, district heads, police, military, DSS, farmers, herdsmen, traders, civil servants Religious leaders, NGOs & residents possible provides information to the committee.

It was discovered Bandit have collected over 3 Billion in Ransom. https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/357149-bandits-collect-n3-billion-ransom-in-zamfara-committee.html

Among the recommendations of the Committee, 5 Emirs are to be deposed and tried to court for their perceived involvement with the bandits. The Governor till date has refused to implement the report. https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/committee-indicts-5-zamfara-emirs-over-banditry/ve0f0lt.amp

It was alleged that Native Shaman from Niger Republic informed Bello that if he dared remove any Emir, he would die.

The authenticity of this claim is yet to be established.

We in Zamfara state are so used to attacks. Bandits are known by their names and attacking style, few out of many are the likes of Dogo Gide, Mochoko, Kachalla Mosu, Kachalla Ibrahim, Black, Dodo, etc. A very Gallant and excellent officer, Captain MW NDEM AKA Mai Rago brought hell to the Bandits, after about 1 year. It was alleged that Bandits paid 20 million and Mai Rago has since been deployed to North East to take the fight to ISWAP/BH.

Credit must also be given to “Yan Sa Kai” local Vigilante. The also took the fight to the Bandits. However, after any peace accord, State Government bans the activities of Yan Sakai, leaving farmers at the mercy of Criminals.

About a month ago, soldiers Stationed in Dansadau went to Magami(50 KM away) to restock their supplies. Informants were alleged to have contacted the bandits and they came in mass number and rained live ammunition on helpless residents. Governor Bello, this week dissolved his entire Cabinet and also Suspended the Emir of Dansadau.

Just yesterday, armed bandits rode in just 5 bikes and sprayed bullets in Dansadau. They directly went into the houses of relatives of the Vice-Chairman of that Committee kidnapped his Nephew, another nephew’s wife, her son & also her younger brother.

Make of this what you would.

Let it be known, we “Jikokin Danbungudu” will NEVER be cowered into silence.

We are students of knowledge & farmers.

We fear nobody except Allah SWT.

We still maintain our NO RANSOM stance.

These are pertinent questions that should bug any curios mind: is it a retaliation for suspending the emir, or maybe an attack on the former Senator for his opinions against against banditry?

What would the state government do?

Would the deposed emir be interrogated on this incident?

Is it a declaration of war to the former senator’s family?

What will the FG & Nat. security do?

Long Live Dansadau

Long Live Zamfara

Long Live Nigeria

GOOD NATION, GREAT PEOPLE��

https://twitter.com/iam_dansadau/status/1400421587996848129?s=21

Cc Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Seun